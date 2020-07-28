Vijay Varma Opens Up About Nepotism Debate And His Bond With 'Yaara' Co-stars

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, in an interview with a daily, opened up about various topics including nepotism and his upcoming project titled Yaara. The actor addressed the issues around nepotism and the way he thinks it should be handled. Talking about his upcoming project, Varma shared his experience working with the Yaara cast. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Vijay Varma opens up about nepotism & experience with 'Yaara' cast

In the interview, Vijay Varma reflected on the 'insider vs outsider' debate. He said that the conversations regarding nepotism have turned 'binary in nature' with each side trying to mud-sling each other. The actor refused to choose sides on the issue. Varma spoke about how hard it is to comprehend the issue.

Reflecting on the way the issue of insider and outsider is to be addressed, the actor said that it has to be resolve with compassion and dignity. He mentioned he does not want to be a part of the issue because of its current 'binary nature'. He said that every classical writer, mythologist, and playwright has said that life is going to be tough. He continued by saying that using this as an excuse for 'any hidden agenda' is not fair.

Vijay Varma will next be seen in Yaara alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan and others. Varma spoke at length about his upcoming project Yaara in the interview. The actor spoke about the friendships he had with his cast members. Talking about his character, he was asked if the friendship his character has with three boys in the film is relatable for him in his real life. Vijay Varma mentioned that he has had several great friendships. He said there is a similarity in the friendships, however, the character is a little far away from his real life.

Vijay Varma's Yaara revolves around the story of a group of friends who are involved in illegal activities. The plot showcases how they reunite after a gap of 20 years and focuses on the events that take place after that. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is a remake of the Olivier Marchal-directed French flick, A Gang Story.

