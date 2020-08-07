Chunky Pandey Opens Up On Insider-outsider Debate, Believes Criticism Comes With Fame

Actor Chunky Pandey recently revealed his take on the insider-outsider debate while speaking about his 33-year-long career in the film industry. In an interaction with a leading daily, the actor said that if people are in the limelight, they are sure to face criticism and they have to learn and live with it. He was also of the stance that he has never faced any discrimination in the film industry as he believes it works on talent above anything else.

Chunky Pandey on the insider-outsider debate

Veteran actor Chunky Pandey recently spoke to the leading daily about his personal experience in the film industry. He said that he has been in this industry for close to 33 years and he does not exactly have a filmy background and hence he is not sure if he is an insider or an outsider. He also added that he has personally never been a victim of discrimination. He was also of the belief that the industry actually works on talent. Whatever is saleable finds a place and that is common in every other industry as well.

Chunky Pandey was also asked about his daughter Ananya Panday’s claim on a talk show that star kids have struggles of their own. She had spoken about how her father never went on a popular chat show or starred in a Dharma film. Chunky Pandey said that everyone lives by the sword and dies by the sword. Therefore, if people are in the limelight, they will get brickbats and they have to learn to live with it over the course of time.

Chunky Pandey also threw some light on how everything actually depends on profitability for the production houses. He believed these houses do not spend loads of money on star kids if they are not related by blood. Chunky Pandey said that if one is investing crores in their own child and making a film, that is one thing and makes sense but if a person spends 30-40 crores to make a film with someone else’s child then it has to be a business decision.

Speaking about the highs and lows in his career, Chunky Pandey said that failure is quite easy to handle when no one is looking at it. Success, on the other hand, is difficult to keep as not everyone can handle it. He also added that he could not keep his success even though he had a great run. He also threw some light on how he had to work in Bangladesh by 1993-94 as all of it came to an end. Chunky Pandey was of the stance that talent will always want to work no matter where.

Image Courtesy: Chunky Pandey Instagram

