Raghav Juyal On Playing Negative Character In 'Abhay 2', Elated About Its ZEE5 Release

Actor Raghav Juyal recently revealed details about the negative role he will be seen playing in the upcoming show Abhay 2. In an interview with a media outlet, he said that his character in the show is layered and is unlike anything that he has played before. Abhay 2 is all set to release on ZEE5 on August 14 while the series also stars actors like Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Raghav Juyal on Abhay 2

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal recently revealed details about the pivotal role that he is playing in the upcoming web series, Abhay 2. He spoke to a leading daily about his role and said that he said yes to playing the character of Samar as soon as he heard the story. He was of the stance that the character has too many layers to it.

The character Samar, according to Raghav Juyal, comes out as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. He also said that the most important aspect of the character is its gamble of finding his own truth and them blaming it all on his past.

Speaking about his experience with the character and the show, Raghav Juyal said that he plays the villain amongst a few fantastic actors which is something that he has never done before. He also expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, Abhay 2, as he is of the opinion that the audience will be hooked to the narrative from the very beginning.

Chunky Pandey, who plays another antagonist on the show Abhay 2, spoke about his character and his assessment of it. The actor said that his character is a normal looking guy but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Chunky Pandey explained that his character on the show is quite different as he has never played anything of this sort before. He also added that looks can be deceptive to a great extent.

About Abhay 2

Abhay 2 is a thriller web series which is all set to hit ZEE5 on August 14, 2020. The plot of this show revolves around an investigation officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who is trying to solve a case while also fighting his inner demons. The show stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role and is expected to do well with the audience owing to its intriguing plotline.

