Last Updated:

Want 'Chyawanprash' Flavoured Ice-cream? Tahira Kashyap Reacts

A company called 'Dairy Day' has launched 'Chyawanprash' flavored ice-cream amidst an ongoing pandemic to increase immunity.

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Tahira Kashyap

A company called 'Dairy Day' has launched 'Chyawanprash' flavored ice-cream amidst an ongoing pandemic to increase immunity. Based in Karnataka, the company said that they are making icecreams that have immunity-boosting ingredients like amla, Haldi, dates, pepper, and honey.

'Fighting COVID with fun and taste. India is getting ready for some cool nourishment,' their unverified Twitter page says. Their factory is situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Dairy Day is among the top ice-cream brands in South India and is currently based in 7 states.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap commented on a film critic's status and wrote, 'Yikes'. [sic] Another user wrote, "The Ultimate Immunity Booster - Marketers are aware of consumer gullibility" [sic]

Reactions

Sanjeev Kapoor shares Gulkand ice cream recipe; says 'gharwalon ke saath lutf uthaiye' 

ALSO READ | Cat's reaction on tasting ice cream for the first time leaves internet divided

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all