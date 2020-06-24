Want 'Chyawanprash' Flavoured Ice-cream? Tahira Kashyap Reacts

A company called 'Dairy Day' has launched 'Chyawanprash' flavored ice-cream amidst an ongoing pandemic to increase immunity. Based in Karnataka, the company said that they are making icecreams that have immunity-boosting ingredients like amla, Haldi, dates, pepper, and honey.

'Fighting COVID with fun and taste. India is getting ready for some cool nourishment,' their unverified Twitter page says. Their factory is situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Dairy Day is among the top ice-cream brands in South India and is currently based in 7 states.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap commented on a film critic's status and wrote, 'Yikes'. [sic] Another user wrote, "The Ultimate Immunity Booster - Marketers are aware of consumer gullibility" [sic]

Ice cream and healthy? We made it possible. Presenting, first time in India, Dairy Day PLUS ice creams with immunity-boosting Chyawanprash and Haldi. Pamper your kids, family, and friends with sweet and strong delights. #Health is the new #cool.#Immunity #COVID__19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TBwQWLvvPE — Dairy Day Ice Cream (@DairyDay) June 19, 2020

Reactions

Can you IMAGINE someone actively wanting to eat CHYAWANPRASH FLAVORED ICE CREAM who comes up with this stuff — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

And people say it's not the end of the world. Nai matlb aur kya bacha h. Haldi and garlic flavour ice-cream? — NozyNozzy (@GrammrNaziNozzy) June 24, 2020

What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) June 24, 2020

Ayurvaid ki shakti se bhara. Corona ke virrudh raksha kavach. Yeh hai chyavanprash...ice cream? :/ duh. — Sameer Mohan (@sleepyhead148) June 24, 2020

No thanks — Deven Lad (@laddven) June 24, 2020

