Cat's Reaction On Tasting Ice Cream For The First Time Leaves Internet Divided

A video of a user making his cat try ice cream for the first time has taken the internet by storm. Previously, there have been several instances where humans have tried to feed their pets with pasta, spaghetti and other food items. However, this marks a rare incident of the feline being fed a frozen dessert.

I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y5t5nuMiDI — no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) June 8, 2020

'This cat is us'

A short clip shared on Twitter by user Damn_elle shows a man feeding his cat with ice cream with the back of the spoon. However, the feline who seemingly couldn't take the cold desert rolls back immediately. Since shared, the clip has received over 144 likes and has been over 338 thousand times. However, it has also sparked a debate with many arguing if it was correct or cruel to feed ice cream to an animal.

NOT funny or cute. This is dangerous and cruel. — Christine O'Toole (@Holdot) June 8, 2020

This cat is all of us and 2020 🤣 — Candie (@candiej__) June 8, 2020

Out of order — Lord Brexit (@RollOnBrexit) June 9, 2020

This is a more likely explanation but then why didn’t the cat jump away when it had both feet back on the chair. My cats would try to leave immediately. — Jason Cutler (@jasonology) June 8, 2020

Exactly. And that is why this is cruel. And abuse to the poor cat. https://t.co/zmWoN9vHLX — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) June 9, 2020

Jesus, I know it is funny but when I think about it, how scared the cat must be when it practically goes into a seizure...

I'm sorry to be a debbie downer. — MJInfoMan (@MJInfoMan1) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the debate on the reverse has been ongoing and to prove that it is safe, a man from the US has been eating dog food for a month. Mitch Felderhoff, a Denton County man, has reportedly made it halfway through after he had announced to eat dog food for 30 days to prove that it is healthy. Mitch, who is one of the owners of Muenster Milling Company that manufactures dog food in Muenster, Texas had declared on social media to consume kibbles to prove that the family-owned-and-operated animal food company will not feed the pet dogs anything that they hadn’t eaten first.

Mitch told the media that customers are usually inquisitive about where their dog’s food comes from and whether or not it is safe for their pets to eat it, so, therefore, he thought that he might show them that the company trusts the ingredients they put in the dog food and there was no better way to demonstrate the safety but by eating the food yourselves.

