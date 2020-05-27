Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Gulkand Ice Cream Recipe; Says 'gharwalon Ke Saath Lutf Uthaiye'

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is popular for simplifying Indian delicacies to a homely level. He religiously shares authentic as well as recipes with a twist on his social media account. During the lockdown, he has been sharing many delicious recipes of Gulkand lassi, masala ginger lassi, panipuri, rava dhokla and others. Recently, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a photo of Gulkand ice cream on his Instagram on the occasion of Eid.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Gulkand ice cream recipe

Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a tantalizing picture of Gulkand ice cream. Adding a caption to his post, he wrote, "Gulkand Ice Cream Iss Eid, lagaiye apne dawat mein chaar chand!

Banaiye Gulkand Ice Cream aur gharwalon ke saath lutf uthaiye. Mazedaar swaad aur banane mein bhi aasan!

Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak! #EidMubarak". Take a look:

For all those who are eager to try out this delicious ice cream, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared it in his blog. However, here is another Gulkand ice cream recipe that one can try out at home. Take a look:

Ingredients required for Gulkand ice cream recipe:

one can of condensed milk

1200 millilitres of heavy whipping cream

two tablespoons of rose extract

two tablespoons of rose syrup

one cup of Gulkand

half a tablespoon of cardamom powder

Gulkand ice cream recipe

Take a big mixing bowl and add the heavy whipping cream and condensed milk

Beat the mixture for a while

Slowly add the rose syrup and rose extract to the mixing bowl and fold it with the cream and condensed milk until it becomes a thick mixture

Add a cup of Gulkand along with the cardamom powder and again fold it into the mixture well

Pour the mixture into a loaf pan and even out the surface

Drizzle some rose syrup on the top and some rose petals as well for garnishing

Cover the top with a clean wrap and freeze it overnight or for at least 12 to 14 hours

Take it out of the freezer and scoop into bowls or ice cream cups and have it cold

