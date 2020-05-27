Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Gulkand Ice Cream Recipe; Says 'gharwalon Ke Saath Lutf Uthaiye'

Quick links:
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is popular for simplifying Indian delicacies to a homely level. He religiously shares authentic as well as recipes with a twist on his social media account. During the lockdown, he has been sharing many delicious recipes of Gulkand lassi, masala ginger lassi, panipuri, rava dhokla and others. Recently, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a photo of Gulkand ice cream on his Instagram on the occasion of Eid.
Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a tantalizing picture of Gulkand ice cream. Adding a caption to his post, he wrote, "Gulkand Ice Cream Iss Eid, lagaiye apne dawat mein chaar chand!
Banaiye Gulkand Ice Cream aur gharwalon ke saath lutf uthaiye. Mazedaar swaad aur banane mein bhi aasan!
Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak! #EidMubarak". Take a look:
For all those who are eager to try out this delicious ice cream, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared it in his blog. However, here is another Gulkand ice cream recipe that one can try out at home. Take a look:
