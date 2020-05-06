Nadeem Khan, 'Disco Dancer's Choreographer Hospitalised After He Falls From Staircase

Bollywood veteran cinematographer Nadeem Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The ace cinematographer reportedly slipped on the staircase on Monday evening and was taken to the hospital after he suffered a shoulder, head and chest injury. He is reportedly in a critical condition and has been kept in the ICU at Lilavati hospital.

ALSO READ: When Rishi Kapoor Wished His Kids To Be 'open Heartedly Welcomed' In Bollywood

Nadeem Khan hospitalised

According to reports, The Cinematographer's Association General Secretary Nitin Garg stated that Nadeem Khan is undergoing treatment at Lilavati hospital. Nadeem Khan’s wife and singer Parvati Khan is beside him in the hospital. Not many details about his hospitalisation are known as of yet.

ALSO READ: International No Diet Day: When Bollywood Celebs Spoke About Body Positivity

Nadeem Khan is the son of popular late lyricist Rahi Masoom Raza. He has cinematographed 43 films, some of which include Disco Dancer, King Uncle and Jurm, amongst others. He has also directed a film titled Tirchhi Topiwale starring Monica Bedi, Chunky Pandey as well as Inder Kumar.

Nadeem Khan started his career as a cinematographer with ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s student film Murder at Monkey Hill. The film went on to win the National Film Award. It has been reported that Nadeem Khan’s one of a kind cinematographic techniques are much liked in the Bollywood industry. He has also reportedly mastered lighting during indoor shoots.

ALSO READ: 'Dangal' Fame Fatima Sana Shaikh Is One Of The Luckiest Actors In Bollywood; Here's Why

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Focus On Her Big Bollywood Dream; Opens Up About Future Plans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.