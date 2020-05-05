'Dangal' Fame Fatima Sana Shaikh Is One Of The Luckiest Actors In Bollywood; Here's Why

Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of those lucky actors who made their debut with Aamir Khan and the movie, Dangal also went on to become a blockbuster. However, this is not the only reason why Fatima seems to be one of the luckiest actors in the industry. A source reportedly revealed that just before the nationwide lockdown was announced Fatima completed her shoot for her upcoming release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's movie, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari completed its shoot on time

The source reportedly said that Fatima Sana Shaikh along with her co-stars for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh, were shooting at a rapid pace. They intended to wrap up the shoot for the movie on time without lagging behind for anything. However, they had no idea of the Coronavirus lockdown and successfully completed their schedule on midnight of March 16. Shooting schedules were asked to stop from March 19, added the source.

It was the next day when the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown was announced and everyone was requested to self-quarantine themselves, that the makers and the cast realized they had completed their work exactly on schedule. The source further revealed that only the post-production work remains before the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari release.

Many films, got stalled due to the nationwide lockdown with only a day or a week's shoot left. However, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which went on floors in January, wrapped up its schedule very quickly and right on schedule. The first sequence of the movie was shot in an old train with special diesel engines. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is reportedly set in the 90s.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma. He has directed quite a few movies like The Zoya Factor, Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, The Shaukeens and Tere Bin Laden. Apart from Fatima Sana Shaikh, Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also casts Roshan Shankar in an important role. The movie is being bankrolled by Zee Studios.

