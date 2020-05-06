When Rishi Kapoor Wished His Kids To Be 'open Heartedly Welcomed' In Bollywood

The untimely death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left a void in the entire film industry. The superstar passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. His impeccable charm and bold persona will always remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Rishi Kapoor, who was known to express his thoughts fearlessly, had once in an old interview talked about how much he wanted his children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor to be open-heartedly welcomed in Bollywood. Read details.

When Rishi Kapoor wished his children to be welcomed in Bollywood

In an old interview with an entertainment portal, Rishi Kapoor was questioned if he wished to see his kids in the same field as he was. The Bobby actor firstly talked about his family tree and expressed how blessed he felt to be a part of the Kapoors, as his grandfather (Prithviraj Kapoor), his father (Raj Kapoor) and then him, were given opportunities to rule the industry and entertain fans. Furthermore, Rishi Kapoor stated that if he ever wanted his kids to join Bollywood, then he would consider himself as 'lucky' if the audience would open-heartedly accept his children and bless them as they blessed him during his career.

Reminiscing his father's contribution to the industry, Rishi Kapoor then went on to reveal when Raj Kapoor was busy working, he never got the time to spend with his father. Mentioning Ranbir Kapoor as quite young, the Chandni actor expressed that his son was a child, so sometimes when he returned home from work, Ranbir Kapoor was already in bed. Rishi Kapoor talked about how family and work both, should be balanced meticulously.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after battling health issues for quite some time. Kapoor had been diagnosed with leukaemia. The Prem Rog actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

