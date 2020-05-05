Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Focus On Her Big Bollywood Dream; Opens Up About Future Plans

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. With her adorable, mischievous and entertaining persona along with her camaraderie with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill won several hearts during her stint on the show. However, with several popular music videos on her kitty, Shehnaaz Gill's fans may want to see her aim for the big screens now.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she is focused on acting

In a recent interview with an online portal, Shehnaaz Gill revealed her plans for aiming for Bollywood along with her acting career. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she wants to get into acting and is completely focused on it. However, Shehnaaz Gill also added that she will also take up potential music videos when they will come her way. This news may certainly give all the Shehnaaz Gill fans their much-required dose of happiness.

Shehnaaz Gill regrets doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

However, after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz was also featured in a reality Swayamwar themed show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The 'Swayamwar' themed show was supposed to find Shehnaaz her soulmate by the end of it. However, it turns out that Punjab's Katrina Kaif could not connect with any of the contestants on the show. In an interview with a news daily, Shehnaaz Gill had also spoken about the show and she even mentioned that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was not a good decision.

Speaking about the same, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that her heart was not set on the show and she understood how the world worked. Shehnaaz Gill even revealed that eventually she got irritated and perturbed by the men who tried to impress her on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill also went on to say that Bigg Boss 13 was her dream but her heart was not set in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and she regrets taking up the show. Adding further, Shehnaaz Gill also said that Bigg Boss 13 gave her maturity and fame but on the other hand, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge failed to do the same for her.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was seen opposite Sidharth Shukla in the music video, Bhula Dunga. The track was crooned by Darshan Raval. Their chemistry was much appreciated by all the SidNaaz fans.

