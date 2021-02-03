'Class Of 2020' Actor Nibeditaa Paal Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Nibeditaa Paal has opened up about her casting couch experience. The former Splitsvilla contestant stated in an interview about the struggles one faces in the industry and how one must be on their toes constantly due to immense competition. Find out more details about this story below.

Nibeditaa Paal details her casting couch experience

Casting couch is not a new story in the entertainment industry. Many actors in the past have spoken up about their casting couch experiences. Now, the latest celeb who has opened up about her casting couch experience is Nibeditaa Paal. The former Spiltsvilla contestant talked about it in an interview with Spotboye.

During the interview, Nibeditaa revealed that she has experienced some “unpleasant situations”. The Class of 2020 actor called these casting couch experiences “very awkward”. The model and former Splitsvilla contestant further added that she has made her stance clear about it to whoever she meets. Nibeditaa Paal believes in working organically. She also believes that it is a personal choice, and nobody can be forced into it. But while saying so, Paal also mentioned that it is not right to objectify people and promise them work in return.

During the interview, Nibeditaa also spoke about her love for films and the struggles she faces in the industry. Nibeditaa is not only a model but a social media influencer as well. She revealed that she has grown up watching Bollywood films and would love to do a romantic drama film like DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She continued and said that she is yet to get involved in any hardcore romantic projects. She also revealed her desire to work in a supernatural genre show.

Since the OTT boom, many new faces have come in the forefront and hence the demand for actors has also increased. But this has also led to a surge in competition to bag the job. Nibeditaa Paal spoke about this competition as well. The Class of 2020 actor said that the competition in the industry is growing every day. Paal revealed that as an actor one must work tremendously to get a role as they can be easily replaced. Hence, actors must be on their toes all the time.

