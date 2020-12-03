Surbhi Chandna's On-set Secret Revealed By 'Splitsvilla X2' Fame Aahna Sharma; Read

Surbhi Chandna, popular for her role in Naagin 5, has become a household name in every Indian home. The show has received critical reviews along with Surbhi's fan following just increasing by the day. However, Splitsvilla X2 fame Aahna Sharma has a secret to reveal about Surbhi's on-set habit. Read on to know the details about it.

According to TellyChakkar, Aahna who plays the role of Keher in the show stated that Surbhi is the most humble person she has met. She also said that Surbhi is full of life and very loving. When asked to reveal a secret of Surbhi, Aahna revealed that Surbhi is a foodie even though she has such a toned figure. She further added that the two of them have a great time as they speak about each other's travel stories.

As per the report, Aahna also revealed how she bagged the show at such a young age. She also stated that she got a call within a few months of moving to Bombay. Speaking about the other co-actors, Aahna revealed that Sharad is like a true gentleman although she hasn't interacted much with him. She called him handsome and stated that he has a great personality.

The cast of Naagin 5 are closely knit and share and strong bond since the first day. She also spoke about the environment on sets and stated that everyone is engaged in a lively conversation.

The cast and plot of Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is a supernatural drama show that airs on Colours TV. The show is helmed by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. Surbhi Chandna portrays the lead role Bani in the show. While Mohit Sehgal joins Surbhi in the lead as Jay Mathur. On the other hand, Sharad Malhotra essays the antagonist Veer in the show. The rest of the cast includes Aahna Sharma, Dheeraj Dhooparr, Mohit Malhotra, Parag Tyagi, Anjum Fakih, Shivani Gosain and many others.

The plot of Naagin 5 is based on an age-old story of a snake or Naagin in the human form. After several tests, the Naagin is reborn is superpowers to destroy those who do evil. The main theme of the show is love and revenge.

Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna/Aahna Sharma Instagram

