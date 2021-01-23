'Splitsvilla 13' Shooting Location: Have A Look At Where The 13th Season Is Shot

Every year, reality show Splitsvilla’s team picks an exotic resort to shoot, where the contestants are kept in isolation for a month or more. The reality dating show sees couples going through trials and tribulations and competing against each other in order to win the title. This year, the team has chosen a venue on the outskirts of Kerala. The makers of the popular dating-based reality show Splitsvilla will returning with its thirteenth season from February 2021. After MTV Roadies Revolution this week, MTV Splitsvilla X3 (Season 13) will be entertaining the audience during the same time slot.

Splitsvilla 13 shooting location

According to News Crunch, Splitsvilla 13 will be starting during Valentine’s day, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. The shooting of Splitsvilla 13 has already begun. The buzz around the location and the contestants’ list is making round over the Internet. Its longtime hosts, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone have reached the shooting location in Kerala. The duo took to their respective social media handles and shared snippets from their shooting locations.

The show is very close to Sunny’s heart since she has been a part of it since 2014. Speaking about it, she mentioned that it is like a ‘homecoming’ for her. As per the reports by News Crunch, Splitsvilla 12 runner-ups, Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer, who spent the most time in the previous season as a king and queen, will also be part of the show. The duo has already joined the crew and the contestants. Ashish Bhatia who was in Dubai jetted off to Kerala and shared a picture informing his fans and followers about the same.

Miesha Iyer took to her official Instagram handle to share her excitement about coming back to the show. She shared several snippets of her surroundings and her villa room in Trivandrum, Kerala. The location tagged in the picture is Kerala, God’s own country.

The dating show is all set to witness yet another fierce showdown of love, romance, fights, love triangles and breakups. The makers have already confirmed ten contestants who will be a part of the new season. Several contestants like Kevin Alamsifar and Arushi Chawla of MTV Roadies Revolution will also be a part of the dating reality show.

Image Source: A still from Splitsvilla 12

