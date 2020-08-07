'Class Of 83' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Bobby Deol's Intense Performance As A Cop

On Friday morning, August 7, the OTT platform Netflix dropped the trailer of much-anticipated police-drama, Class of 83. The upcoming film will see actor Bobby Deol in the lead character of a policeman. As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens and fans expressed their excitement and reviewed it.

While a section of fans called it 'fantastic', numerous fans went gaga over Bobby Deol's look in the upcoming venture. Scroll down to check out what fans have to say about Class of 83 trailer.

Fan reactions to Bobby Deol's Class of 83 trailer

@taran_adarsh @thedeol

BobbyDeol seems to be promising with all new 05 new co-stars..

Eagerly waiting â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸#ClassOf83Trailer — à¤¦à¤¤à¥à¤¤_à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¬ (@shandilyaakd) August 7, 2020

Class of 83 details

Along with Bobby Deol, the Class of 83's cast will also feature Annup Sonii, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap. The Netflix original is directed by Atul Sabharwal and penned by Abhijit Despande. Bobby Deol starrer is based on the book The Class of 83 written by Hussain Zaidi.

In the trailer, Bobby is seen playing a heroic former policeman, who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. As the trailer progressed, Bobby spotted five young talent. “Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed,” a character was heard saying in the trailer. It will start streaming on the platform from August 21.

Watch Class of 83 trailer

Class of 83 plot

Giving insights into the plot of the upcoming movie, Bobby Deol, in an interview with PTI had said, "The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83".

The 51-year-old actor, who stars as Dean Vijay Singh added, "I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it's truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world... It's my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow".

