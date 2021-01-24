CM Mamata reaction to 'Jai Shri Ram' chant upsets Arun Govil; 'Ramayan's Ram tweets

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to speak at the tribute event for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants became a talking point on Saturday. After Netaji’s grandnephew slammed the leader for her act, even veteran actor Arun Govil expressed his displeasure. Calling Lord Ram as an ‘ideal’ and ‘inspiration’, the Ramayan star stated that opposing the chants for the deity was like ‘opposing humanity.’

Arun Govil unhappy over CM Mamata’s gesture at Netaji event

Arun Govil played the iconic role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan TV show, which had become a sensation upon its re-telecast during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor, who is synonymous with Lord Ram for TV viewers and often greeted in the same way by fans, put out a strong statement on Twitter:

“Why do some people get irritated on taking Shri Ram’s name. Shri Ram is the ideal for every human being, and his life is an inspiration for all. Getting irritated or opposing the chanting of Shri Ram’s name is like opposing the entire humanity. Is there any one in this country who has not heard Shri Ram’s name?"

कुछ लोग श्री राम का नाम लेने पर चिड़ते क्यों हैं?

श्री राम हर मानव के लिए एक आदर्श हैं, राम का जीवन हर मानव के लिए एक प्रेरणा है।श्री राम नाम से चिढ़ना या विरोध करना सारी मानव जाति का विरोध है।कौन है इस देश की धरती पर जिसने प्रभु श्री राम का नाम ना सुना हो 🙏🏼 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) January 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee sparks row at event

The controversial incident had taken place during the Centre’s Parakram Divas celebrations in Kolkata on Saturday to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans chanted before she arrived to give her speech, As a mark of protest, she refused to give her speech and called it an 'insult' to her, before walking off the stage.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata," she said.

The CM added, "It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind, Jai Bangla."

Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose also slammed Mamata for her ‘allergic reaction’ to Jai Shri Ram chants.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stood for unity. He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj. Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Sri Ram', I don't find any difference.

CK Bose added, "'Jai Sri Ram' isn't a statement where one should react in an allergic manner."

"I think the CM need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is not the day to do any politics. It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of Indian National Army,"

