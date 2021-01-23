Netaji's Grandnephew Slams Mamata, Questions 'allergic Reaction' To Jai Sri Ram Chants

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's walkout from the Victoria Memorial, saying that it was the 'wrong day to indulge in politics'.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee stormed off from the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata after her invitation to speak on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji was preceded by chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' from the local crowd. Talking the chants as an 'insult', the TMC Supremo said that she would refrain from speaking anything on the occasion as a mark of protest.

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, Mamata Banerjee said, "I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural Ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla."

'Day to pay homage to INA & Netaji:' CK Bose

Slamming the incident, BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stood for unity. He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj. Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Sri Ram', I don't find any difference. 'Jai Sri Ram' isn't a statement where one should react in an allergic manner."

"I think the CM need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is not the day to do any politics. It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of Indian National Army," CK Bose added.

Row over Netaji's anniversary

Ahead of the highly anticipated West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads on various issues, the latest being their claim over late freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy.

Ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, the Central Government announced that the nation would observe Netaji's birth anniversary every year as 'Parakram Diwas'. The BJP also renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express' and also scheduled a program at the Victoria Memorial and National Library in Kolkata, releasing a commemorative postal stamp.

The TMC, on the other hand, announced a committee for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji. CM Mamata also hit out at the Centre over 'Parakram Diwas' saying, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'? You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?"

