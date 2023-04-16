Coachella 2023: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa Set The Stage Ablaze | WATCH

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose performed at the Coachella music festival for almost two hours. The K-pop girl group grooved on some of their hit tracks in front of the jam-packed crowd of Coachella. BLACKPINK started off their high-voltage performance with Pink Venom and ended their performance with the song Forever Young.

BLACKPINK appeared on the stage from behind a cloud of smoke and performed on their latest hit track Pink Venom. As they danced on the peppy beats of the song, the crowd cheered for them with wild screams. After Pink Venom, they jumped right to Kill This Love after interacting with the audience for a while. The band finished their first act with Kick It and How You Like That.

How you like that @BLACKPINK live stream?



Catch all the Weekend 1 live stream performances at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/e9JANVwInz — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

In the second act, Jisoo performed on Flower, Jennie performed on You & Me, Rose sang On the Ground and Gone, and Lisa closed the solo acts of the band with her viral track Money. Without losing any energy, BLACKPINK came back as a group and danced on Boombayah, Lovesick Girls, Playing With Fire, Shut Down, Typa Girl, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Tally. Their finale performance was on Forever Young. Check out the videos below from their Coachella performances below:

jennie was just having sm fun in shut down pic.twitter.com/02Hu82XfS1 — gi (@jennieaceitgirl) April 16, 2023

More on BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK headlined the day two of Coachella music festival 2023. Their last act ended with fireworks that dazzled the crowd attending the festival. Rose said, "This is a dream come true," while performing at the Sahara stage after four years. They performed at the Coachella for the first time in 2019.

