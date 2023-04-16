Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh Becomes First Punjabi Artist To Perform At The Festival

Coachella 2023 music festival started with a blast with some top artists performing on the first day of the event. Last night, the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny headlined the festival with his two-hour electrifying performance. Now, on day 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be the headliners. Also, Calvin Harris will be playing DJ after BLACKPINK on the stage and it will be called "Returning to the Desert."

BLACKPINK performed on their song Pink Venom, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Boombayah, and more till now. Rosalia, Charli XCX, and Diljit Dosanjh, also performed at the music festival. Diljit Dosanjh performed on his hit tracks including Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more. Even American DJ Diplo was spotted grooving on the beats of his Punjabi songs in the crowd. Diljit wore a black Punjabi Kurta and Tamba for his performance at Coachella, while the crowd cheered for him all along.

American rapper Flo Mili performed the earliest and she made the full use of the Sahara Tent. Apart from her, Dinner Party, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, Kim Deal of the Breeders, Boygenius, and Eladio Carrion have performed. Check out the posts below for a sneak peek into the Day 2 of Coachella:

