Commando 3: Box Office Collection Of Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Movie

Vidyut Jammwal has taken Bollywood by storm with his massive franchise of Commando. The series got a new movie added to its list of mass entertainers. Commando 3 was released a few days ago and fans have absolutely loved the film. The film is a mass entertainer and stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Aditya Datt.

The film was off to a decent start with gaining over ₹4 crores, later over ₹5 crores and then over ₹7 crores in its initial release dates. The film's collections seen a minor dip on Monad with just over ₹3 crores. The film collected a total amount of over ₹24 crores by Tuesday during the initial five days of its release.

#Commando3 puts up a healthy total in Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2... Weekend 2 is crucial, since it faces new films... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 29.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2019

About The Film

Commando 3 has featured Angira Dhar who is popular on the digital medium, this film will be her debut into the Bollywood industry. She was earlier seen in Love Per Square Foot opposite Vicky Kaushal. The three lead actors in the film are seen doing some of the best action scenes in the film which are an intense thriller for the viewers to experience. Adah Sharma is playing the role of Inspector Bhavna Reddy, while Angira Dhar is seen as British Intelligence officer Mallika Sood. Gulshan Devaiah is seen playing a negative character in the film called Buraq Ansari.

