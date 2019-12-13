'Commando 3' Box Office Collection: The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sees A Massive Fall

Vidyut Jammwal has collaborated with Gulshan Devaiah for the third instalment of the popular action franchise Commando. The film has managed to impress the movie buffs with its dynamic action sequences. Commando 3 was a highly-anticipated release amongst fans after the success of the earlier two movies in the franchise.

Commando 3 box office collection: Week 2

The Aditya Dhar directorial was off to a flying start after releasing on 29 November last month. The film managed to rake in decent numbers at the box office through the weekend but saw a massive fall in collections later in the following week. Commando 3 was able to collect ₹29.24 crores in the first week of the release, whereas the second week had a collection of only ₹2.80 crores, earning a total ₹32.04 crores till December 12, 2019. The movie is also in for some real competition at the ticket counter with the recent release of Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor's Panipat. Take a quick glance at the Commando 3 week 2 box office collections, as reported by film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh:

#Commando3 [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs, Sat 51 lakhs, Sun 78 lakhs, Mon 31 lakhs, Tue 32 lakhs, Wed 28 lakhs, Thu 23 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. #India biz.#Commando3 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 29.24 cr

Week 2 [till 12 Dec 2019]: ₹ 2.80 cr

Total: ₹ 32.04 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

More about the film

Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Angira Dhar, who is popular for her role in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. The action-packed mystery-drama revolves around Vidyut Jammwal, who portrays the role of an Indian Army officer and is on the lookout for a menacing terrorist (played Gulshan Devaiah) conspiring on several horrifying blasts in different parts of the country.

