Commando 3’s Box Office Collection Fails To Pick Up During Its Second Weekend

Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal along with Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar hit theatres on November 29, 2019. Fans of the Commando franchise flooded the theatres to watch Karanveer Singh Dogra battle it out once again. However, according to reports, Commando 3 saw a slow run at the box office this weekend.

ALSO READ | Commando 3: The Trailer Of The Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Looks Promising

Commando 3's weekend box office collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to give an overview of how Commando 3 performed at the box office. Commando 3 saw a low collection on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the film managed to rack up ₹ 37 lakhs. However, on Saturday, Commando 3 managed to collect ₹ 51 lakhs. In total, Commando 3 has collected a total of ₹ 30.12 crores until Saturday.

ALSO READ | Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal Film Doing Decently Well

Reports suggest that the Vidyut Jammwal starrer did not see a significant rise in the collections on Sunday either. From the looks of it, Commando 3 has been sidelined by other big releases last Friday including Kartik Aarayn-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat.

#Commando3 remains low, sidelined by the new releases... [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs, Sat 51 lakhs. Total: ₹ 30.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

However, Commando 3 has reportedly still managed to surpass the collections of the previous films from the franchise. The film had a stellar run during its first weekend but saw a decline from Tuesday onwards. Many trade insiders have anticipated that the film is not expected to pick up with the lineup of releases that are ahead.

ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal's Entry In Commando 3 Shows Child Harassment; Sparks Protests By Viewers

On its release on Friday, the film collected ₹ 4 crores. The net collection of Commando 3 in its first Saturday and Sunday were ₹ 5 crores and ₹ 7 crores respectively. The total first-weekend collection of the movie was approximately more than ₹ 16 crores.

Commando 3 revolves around a high-octane chase between Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the role of an Indian army officer, and Gulshan Devaiah, a menacing terrorist conspiring several horrifying blasts at different parts of the country. On Vidyut’s mission to catch the terrorist, he is accompanied by Adah Sharma, who plays the role of a feisty officer along with Angira Dhar who essays the role of a British intelligence officer. The film has a patriotic appeal to it with power-pinched dialogues.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday: Commando 3, Yeh Saali Aashiqui & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.