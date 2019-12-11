The Debate
Commando 3 Box Office: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Sees A Major Drop In Its Collections

Bollywood News

'Commando 3' starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, & Angira Dhar released on Nov 29. The film saw a slow run at the box office this weekend. Read on to know

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
commando 3

Commando 3 is the third installment of the Commando franchise. The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in lead roles. The movie had a fair business on its opening day. It created major anticipation among fans as the two movies of the franchise were well-received by the audience. The movie experienced a major fall in the second week. The first-week collection of the movie was ₹29 crores. After its release on November 29, 2019, it faced a major drop on Wednesday.

Box Office collection of Commando 3

As per Box Office India, Commando 3 had a fair first weekend with the total collection of ₹18 crores. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected ₹6, ₹5 and ₹7 crores respectively. Commando 3 did a good business on Monday. The movie collected a total of ₹3 crores on Monday. However, it faced a major fall on Thursday as it collected only ₹2 crores.

Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal opens up on Commando 3's 'wrestler' scene controversy; says 'I apologise'

On the second Friday, Commando 3 collected a total of ₹ 35,00,000 while on Saturday and Sunday, it collected a total of ₹ 50,00,000 and ₹ 80,00,000 respectively. The second-weekend collection of the movie is ₹ 1,65,00,000. On day 12, reportedly the rough data states that the collection of the movie was ₹0.29 crores. According to reports, the total collection of the movie up till now is ₹31.50 cores. The Box Office India reports declared the movie to be below average.

Also Read| Commando 3’s box office collection fails to pick up during its second weekend

Commando 3 revolves around a high-octane chase between Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the role of an Indian army officer, and Gulshan Devaiah, a menacing terrorist conspiring several horrifying blasts at different parts of the country. On Vidyut’s mission to catch the terrorist, he is accompanied by Adah Sharma, who plays the role of a feisty officer along with Angira Dhar who essays the role of a British intelligence officer. The film has a patriotic appeal to it with power-pinched dialogues.

Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: Listen to these songs that the 'Commando 3' star was a part of

Also Read| 'Commando 3' Box Office Collection Experiences Major Fall In Second Week

 

 

Published:
