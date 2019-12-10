The Debate
'Commando 3' Box Office Collection Experiences Major Fall In Second Week

Bollywood News

'Commando 3' starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, & Angira Dhar released on Nov 29. The film saw a slow run at the box office this weekend. Read on to know

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma starrer Commando 3 is the third installment of the Commando Franchise. The opening collection of the movie was extremely well creating major anticipation among the audience regarding the movie. However, the second-week collection of the movie told a different story. It experienced a big crash in the second week. While the movie collected a total of Rs. 29 crores in the first week after its release on November 29, 2019, it faced a major fall on Wednesday.

Box Office collection of Commando 3

Commando 3 had a fair first weekend with a collection of ₹ 4,75,00,000 approximately on Friday. On the first Saturday and Sunday of the movie release, the total collection of the movie was ₹ 5 crores and ₹ 7 crores respectively. The total weekend collection of the movie was ₹18 crores. Commando 3 was held up well on Monday with a collection of ₹ 3 cores approximately, however, faced a major fall on Thursday with a total collection of ₹ 2 crores.

On the second Friday, Commando 3 collected a total of ₹ 35,00,000 while on Saturday and Sunday, it collected a total of ₹ 50,00,000 and ₹ 80,00,000 respectively. The second-weekend collection of the movie is ₹ 1,65,00,000.  The total collection of Commando 3 till now is ₹ 30,82,00,000. According to Box Office India, the movie is below average at the box office. The estimated lifetime collection of the movie according to Box Office India is in  ₹ 34 crores net range.

About the movie

Commando 3 revolves around a high-octane chase between Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the role of an Indian army officer, and Gulshan Devaiah, a menacing terrorist conspiring several horrifying blasts at different parts of the country. On Vidyut’s mission to catch the terrorist, he is accompanied by Adah Sharma, who plays the role of a feisty officer along with Angira Dhar who essays the role of a British intelligence officer. The film has a patriotic appeal to it with power-pinched dialogues.

