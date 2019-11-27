Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Introductory Visual Will Leave You Stunned

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set for the release of his upcoming flick, Commando 3. The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the movie in the last week of October, and ever since then, fans have been sharing their excitement to watch the film. Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. On Wednesday, the makers of Commando 3 released a new trailer, introducing Vidyut’s role in the film.

Commando 3 new introductory trailer is out

On November 27, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram to share the new trailer of his film Commando 3. The 5-minute visual begins with a girl sharing her grievances about a few petrifying wrestlers in the vicinity who torture her for wearing a short skirt to school. The climax of the trailer comes to light when Vidyut bashes a wrestler’s face for touching one of the girls' skirt. And then it showcases Jammwal’s action sequences that mainly focus on his mesmerising physique and power-packed stunts. Karan Singh Dogra’s punches leave all the wrestlers breathless. Watch the trailer here.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie will reportedly chronicle the story of a mysterious man who is on an impending mission to attack the country from his base in London. Karan Singh Dogra, played by Vidyut, will set out to hunt the antagonist aided by the British. Meanwhile, the makers of Commando 3 have released four songs from the film. Interestingly, all of them received positive comments from fans. Commando 3 will hit the theatres in two days, on November 29.

