Commando 3 Box Office Collection: The Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Mints Rs 24.77 Crore

The action film Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles is managing to do a decent business at the box office. The movie also stars the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Gulshan Devaiah as the main antagonist. The film boasts of some high octane action sequences and is the third instalment of the Commando franchise. The last two films also starred Vidyut in the lead role and were positively received by the masses. The film is helmed by Aditya Datt and had reportedly garnered Rs 4.74 crore on Friday. It went on to secure around Rs 5.64 crore and Rs 7.95 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Commando 3 minted Rs 24.77 crore at the box office

However, the film saw a slight drop on Monday as it minted only Rs 3.42 crore at the box office. Similarly, the film garnered only Rs 3.02 crore on Tuesday reportedly which has now made its total collections coming to Rs 24.77 crore. The film did not face tough competition at the box office as there were no big releases this week. The Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai did not prove to be a tough competitor to the film. It is not a hidden fact that both the film are of two different genres.

The movie brings out a patriotic emotion amongst the viewers

The film revolves around an intense cat and mouse chase between Vidyut Jammwal who plays an Indian army officer and Gulshan Devaiah who is a menacing terrorist, conspiring several horrifying blasts at different parts of the country on the occasion of Dussehra. On his quest to catch the culprit, he is accompanied by Adah Sharma who plays a feisty lady officer along with Angira Dhar who essays the role of a British intelligence officer. The dialogues and other sequences in the film brought out a patriotic appeal which struck a positive chord amongst the viewers. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to stay rock-solid at the box office with two big films, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat releasing this weekend.

