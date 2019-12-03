Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal Film Doing Decently Well

Commando 3 has been picking up at the box office in terms of the money that it has been making. The film hit the theatres on November 29, 2019, after being delayed for a long time. The film reportedly made around ₹18.33 crores in three days. The previous two installments of the franchise were well received by the audience and hence the expectations from this part were high. The film has seen a steady increase in the amount that has been making at the box office.

Commando 3 picks up at the box office

Commando 3 has reportedly made around ₹21 crores at the box office. The film made a mediocre amount on day one as it earned only ₹4.74 crores on day one of its release. On day two, the film made close to ₹5.64 crores at the box office as per film analyst Taran Adarsh. On Sunday, which was day three, the film picked up its pace and made around ₹7.95 crores. Commando 3 is also being called the best performing film of the Commando franchise for the very reason. According to reports by a leading daily, the film made around ₹3.5 crores on Monday. This shows a drop in the earning after the film had picked up on Sunday. The film has been doing relatively better in Mumbai as compared to other cities.

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

#Commando3 *day-wise* growth in key circuits...#Mumbai: 1.20 cr, 1.57 cr, 2.22 cr#DelhiUP: 1.15 cr, 1.33 cr, 1.67 cr#Punjab: 38 L, 44 L, 69 L#Rajasthan: 24 L, 27 L, 39 L#Bihar: 27 L, 31 L, 42 L#CP: 30 L, 31 L, 47 L#CI: 21 L, 22 L, 35 L#Nizam: 26 L, 38 L, 46 L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

About Commando 3

The third part of the Commando franchise hit the theatres on 29 November, 2019. The plot has been written by Darius Yarmil while it was directed by Aditya Datt. Commando 3 stars actors like Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a commando who travels to London in order to stop a potential terror attack. The film has been rated decently by most critics.

