Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Have 'battle Of Biceps'

Commando 3, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma released on November 29, 2019. The film is reportedly enjoying great numbers at the domestic box office. The film is the sequel to the 2017 movie Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

ALSO READ | Commando 3 Review: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Vidyut Jammwal In An Action-packed Avatar

Recently, the leading lady of the movie Adah Sharma took to Instagram and shared a funny post. The post consists of a series of pictures of her and Vidyut Jammwal. Adah Sharma seems to be playing the battle of the bicep with Vidyut Jammwal as mentioned in her caption. In the post, the duo is seen enjoying their time while shooting Commando 3. Adah Sharma also added a funny twist to her post by adding funny captions to the pictures. Adah Sharma and Vidhyut Jammwal’s funny banter is loved by their fans and followers. The post is filled with funny comments from their fans.

ALSO READ| Commando 3: 'Can't Wait', Say Excited Netizens As Vidyut Jammwal Promises Triple The Action, Drama And Thrill In Teaser

ALSO READ| Commando 3 BO: Patriotism Hits The Right Chord As The Movie Has A Stable Weekend

About the movie Commando 3

Commando 3 is an action-thriller movie helmed by Aditya Datt. The movie is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Motion Picture Capital and Reliance Entertainment. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Karanveer who is chasing an Indian criminal gang as they pose a threat to India. He is accompanied by Inspector Bhavana Reddy and Mallika Sood for the completion of his mission. The movie also stars Angira Dhar in a pivotal role along with Adah Sharma and Vidyut Jammwal. Commando 3 also marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. Commando 3 theatrically released on November 29.

ALSO READ| 'Commando' Actor Vidyut Jammwal Had An Interesting Reaction After He Got Acquitted In An Assault Case After 12 Years

ALSO READ| Adah Sharma Compares Her Biceps With Vidyut Jammwal; Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.