Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after celebrities flag controversial post

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet. Rangoli, who is also the manager of the National Award-winning actor, had suggested that a people of a particular community and ‘secular media’ be shot. Her response was allegedly over the attack at doctors and medical workers trying to take a Coronavirus-positive patient into isolation in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday.

Talaash director Reema Kagti, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali were among those who tagged various handles like Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging them to take action against the post.

Here are the tweets

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice .

Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism. https://t.co/NzBKK8JfZP — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

An FIR should be registered against her for this tweet. Shocking beyond belief. https://t.co/NzBKK8JfZP — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Farah Ali Khan, daughter of yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and sister of Sussanne Khan who had demanded that she be arrested, thanked Twitter after her account was suspended.

Here’s the post

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

