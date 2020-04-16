Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended After Celebrities Flag Controversial Post

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet, urging to shoot a certain community.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet. Rangoli, who is also the manager of the National Award-winning actor, had suggested that a people of a particular community and ‘secular media’ be shot. Her response was allegedly over the attack at doctors and medical workers trying to take a Coronavirus-positive patient into isolation in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday.

Talaash director Reema Kagti, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali were among those who tagged various handles like Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging them to take action against the post.

Here are the tweets

Farah Ali Khan, daughter of yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and sister of Sussanne Khan  who had demanded that she be arrested, thanked Twitter after her account was suspended.

