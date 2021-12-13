Conman Sukesh Transferred Money To Jacqueline's Family, Details Of Luxury Gifts Accessed

In the latest development in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case, Republic Media Network on Monday accessed exclusive details of actor Jacqueline Fernandez's statements before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly confirmed that she knew Sukesh Chandrashekhar as 'Shekhaar Ratna Vela' and said that he claimed to be the owner of Sun TV.

The actor had also reportedly disclosed that Sukesh had given a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Geraldine Fernandez in the USA, and had also allegedly transferred an amount to the tune of Rs.15 Lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia.

Details of luxury purchases for Jacqueline

The chargesheet accessed by Republic Media Network read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

"She also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called 'Espuela' through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts viz 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," it added

Subsequently, the ED chargesheet revealed that as per the instructions of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his aide Pinky Irani would visit showrooms of luxury bags, clothes, shoes to select the items. After settling bills and receipt of the payment confirmation, she would pick up those items and deliver them to Jacqueline Fernandez either herself or through her manager Prakash. She also reportedly confirmed that Sukesh had given expensive gifts viz. 2 Gucci Shoes, 1 LV bag, and 1. LV sling bag to Shaan Muthathil.

Chandrasekhar also provided various gifts to her and her family members, arranged charter flights for her to fly within India, her hotel stay and made payments in cash to a script writer on behalf of Fernandez.

The exact quantum of proceeds of crime transferred to Jacqueline Fernandez is under progress, as per the ED. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence," the chargesheet read.

Nora Fatehi gifted BMW 5 series

Coming to Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, the ED chargesheet has mentioned that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Fatehi a BMW 5 series. For the said purchase, he sent Rs 75 lakhs to accused B Mohanraj through Deepak Ramani. Ramani and Mohanraj sent the money to the showroom through RTGS. Investigation into the source of the said funds revealed that the aforesaid payment of Rs. 63,94,726/- was made in two tranches of Rs 25000.

Nora has claimed that she first came in contact with Leena (Sukesh's wife) when she went for a charity event in Chennai. She stated that during the event she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one Iphone by Ms. Leena Paulose. She further stated that Ms. Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans.