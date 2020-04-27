Riteish Deshmukh, others praise CM Uddhav for COVID-19 address, Soni Razdan raises concern

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has received mixed response for his handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state. On one hand, numerous celebrities have come out in support of his management amid the pandemic, there have been criticism for the Shiv Sena chief in some editorials and netizens running hashtags as Maharashtra remains worst-affected state due to the novel coronavirus. The leader was once again a part of different kinds of reactions from film celebrities.

Uddhav Thackeray has been addressing the citizens via video conferencing on a regular basis, sharing updates about the crisis, step taken by his government and the precautions that people need to follow amid the crisis.

In his latest address on Sunday, Thackeray urged all to pray from home in the month of Ramzaan, mourned the loss of two policemen due to COVID-19, highlighted the success of the lockdown in slowing the spread of the virus, gave an update over the number of tests conducted and the casualties, informed of the setting up of a task force of expert doctors, converting open grounds for quarantine, ease of restrictions in parts of the state, the coordination with the Centre over various steps and more.

Riteish Deshmukh responded to the thread on Twitter and replied how people were fighting not just an ‘unexpected crisis’ but also ‘fear, anxiety and uncertainty’. The actor appreciated the Chief Minister for communicating regularly with ‘utmost clarity and compassion.’

We all are facing an unprecedented crisis. Apart from the virus we are also fighting fear, anxiety & uncertainty. We must appreciate our CM #UddhavThackeray ji for communicating with us regularly with utmost clarity and compassion. #Respect @AUThackeray https://t.co/4GuWTRNWKZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2020

Farah Khan Ali and Nimrat Kaur were among the others who expressed their praise for the leader with emojis.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar, Sonam K Ahuja, Ajay Devgn had also praised Thackeray for his work in the crisis.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan expressed her concern over the alleged continuation of the coastal road construction in Mumbai. Reacting to a post from Save Our Coast Mumbai about the workers standing in a group before being transported in buses, the actor asked if the lockdown did not apply to coast road workers. Tagging the CM's account, the Raazi star asked if there were more such ‘workers’ across the state, wondering if it would be possible to get rid of the virus with such acts.

So r we to understand that containment and lockdown does not apply to coastal road workers ? And if it doesn’t, how many more ‘workers’ are doing the same ? And if they are how the hell are we going to get rid of this virus before it gets rid of us ? @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray https://t.co/W4waVkU1AR — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, 8068 cases have been reported in Maharashtra and 342 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Across the country, 20835 active cases and 872 deaths have been reported.

