Rishi Kapoor Shares Colourful 'young Brat' Photo On The Eve Of Holi, Advices Safety

On the eve of the festival of Holi, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account and wished his fans and followers. He posted an adorable throwback photo of himself from his childhood where he is smeared in the colours of the festival. The Hum Tum actor shared a word of caution with his followers on the micro-blogging site by asking them to ''Be careful of the Carona Virus. (sic)''

Have a look:

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

The actor was last seen in the crime thriller film The Body, along with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, where he played the role of a police officer. The film was directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph and received mixed responses from the audience. The veteran actor was last in the news for his health as he had been admitted to a hospital in the city during the wedding celebrations of his nephew Armaan Jain.

It has been reported that Rishi Kapoor was filming for his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla when he fell and had to be hospitalized in Delhi. He was shooting in the capital city for 18 days and he developed an infection because of the pollution. The veteran actor even tweeted an update on his own health after recovering from the infection.

Have a look:

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

Rishi Kapoor has signed a light-hearted comedy film called Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. The movie, set in Delhi, will be directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will feature Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on the silver screen after more than two decades. Sharmaji Namkeen is slated to release in theatres in 2020.

Rishi Kapoor is also slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern along with Padmavat actor Deepika Padukone. The original film had legendary actor Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles.

