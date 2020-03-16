The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: SS Rajamouli 'shocked' To See World 'come To Standstill', Shares WHO's Tweet

Regional Indian Cinema

As the number of coronavirus cases went up, SS Rajamouli said he was 'shocked' to see world 'come to a standstill'. He urged followers to follow WHO guidelines.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: SS Rajamouli 'shocked' to see world 'come to standstill', shares WHO's tweet

The world is coming to a standstill, is what SS Rajamouli feels amid the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The Baahubali director stated that it was ‘shocking’ to see the turn of events. The filmmaker said that it was important that one should not spread ‘panic’ in such a scenario. 

READ: Coronavirus: Hotels Closed In Popular Patnitop Hill Resort In J-K

Rajamouli also shared the advisory of the World Health Organisation, urging his followers to follow the recommendations, and stay alert amid the global pandemic.  

Here’s the post 

The WHO guidelines include regular handwashing using an alcohol-based rub and maintaining respiratory hygiene, covering one’s face and mouth when coughing and sneezing and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth. 

READ:Tiger Shroff Shares 'positive News' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rajamouli is currently working on the much-anticipated RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles, and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It has been reported that the Telugu industry has taken a decision to halt the shooting of the films till March 31. The teams of numerous films like Nani’s V and Rana Daggubati’s Aranya had announced that they have put the shooting on hold. 

READ:Iran's High-ranking Cleric Golpayegani Dies From Coronavirus

Even the film associations of Hindi entertainment announced that the shooting will be halted from March 19 to March 31. Earlier, the team of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey had officially stopped the shooting, while other movies like Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai and Brahmastra were also reported to have taken similar decisions. 

The release of films like Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been postponed. 

In India, the number of coronavirus cases have risen to 114 and two deaths have been reported. 

READ:Coronavirus Is Focus Of Democratic Debate

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
RBI
RBI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COUNTER
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES