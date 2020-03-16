Coronavirus: SS Rajamouli 'shocked' to see world 'come to standstill', shares WHO's tweet

The world is coming to a standstill, is what SS Rajamouli feels amid the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The Baahubali director stated that it was ‘shocking’ to see the turn of events. The filmmaker said that it was important that one should not spread ‘panic’ in such a scenario.

Rajamouli also shared the advisory of the World Health Organisation, urging his followers to follow the recommendations, and stay alert amid the global pandemic.

Here’s the post

It's shocking to see the world come to a standstill. However, in a scenario like this it's imperative to avoid spreading panic. Follow the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the #COVID19 infection and stay alert. https://t.co/dzzDfuDP9k — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 16, 2020

The WHO guidelines include regular handwashing using an alcohol-based rub and maintaining respiratory hygiene, covering one’s face and mouth when coughing and sneezing and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Be Safe if #COVID19 arrives in your community. Find out:



1⃣ how to prevent #coronavirus infection (regular handwashing & respiratory hygiene)



2⃣ the symptoms of COVID-19



3⃣ who to call if you develop symptoms



Be Ready: https://t.co/4BaLDI1Yx5 pic.twitter.com/BVEGYmpSx1 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 7, 2020

Be Safe from #COVID19:

1⃣ Frequently clean 👐 by using alcohol-based rub or 🧼& 💦

2⃣ When coughing & sneezing 🤧 cover 👄 & 👃🏻 with flexed elbow or tissue; throw tissue away & wash 👐

3⃣ Avoid touching 👀, 👃 & 👄



Share with your loved ones to Be Ready: https://t.co/M11m4O5zF2 pic.twitter.com/YFzxLVMxQv — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 7, 2020

Rajamouli is currently working on the much-anticipated RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles, and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It has been reported that the Telugu industry has taken a decision to halt the shooting of the films till March 31. The teams of numerous films like Nani’s V and Rana Daggubati’s Aranya had announced that they have put the shooting on hold.

Even the film associations of Hindi entertainment announced that the shooting will be halted from March 19 to March 31. Earlier, the team of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey had officially stopped the shooting, while other movies like Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai and Brahmastra were also reported to have taken similar decisions.

The release of films like Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been postponed.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases have risen to 114 and two deaths have been reported.

