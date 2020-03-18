Coronavirus May Lead Junior Artists To Seek Salman Khan’s Help, Says Coordinator

After the coronavirus epidemic, the entertainment industry has been hit hard as crews of films, TV and OTT productions have been told to cease production. The main effects of this lockdown have been faced by the daily wagers and the junior artists. It was reported that the industry is in the middle of a conversation about creating a relief fund for those who are affected by the loss of jobs due to coronavirus. It is reported that these employees of the industry might seek help from superstar Salman Khan. Here is all you should know.

Junior Artists to seek Salman Khan’s help if they hit a rough patch due to Coronavirus?

All Salman fans know that he is the go-to person in the industry if someone wants any kind of help. It is also a known fact that he is one of the most generous actors, and there are ample stories of him helping people in need. Recently daily wage workers and junior artiste co-ordinator Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu talked to an entertainment portal. He revealed that when they all hit a rough patch, they talk to Salman Khan for help. He also added that Salman is gracious and he will offer support to them as he is always concerned about the daily wagers and the junior artists. He also added that the shoot of Radhe was halted due to the coronavirus epidemic. This has left several junior artists unemployed and is a very unfortunate turn of event.

Salman Khan's foundation Being Human has been providing funds for treating children who are less fortunate and has been taking care of them through relief programs for many years. Salman Khan, who was filming Radhe, is also on a break due to coronavirus.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will be seen with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The movie Radhe will be produced by Salman's brother Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie is set to release on Eid 2020.

