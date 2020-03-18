255 Coronavirus-infected Indians Confirmed In Iran; 276 Abroad Overall: Government

In a major development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, has confirmed that all 255 Indians currently in Iran have been infected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The MEA has also stated that a total of 276 Indians abroad have been infected by the pandemic virus. The MEA also shared the details of the medical supplies sent to China by India till date.

MEA informs situation of Indians in Iran

The government has reassured that a team of 6 Indian health officials have been deputed in Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities. 1706 samples have been taken as of date and tested in the National Institute of Virology (Pune). As of date 389 Indians have been evacuated from Iran and the Indian consulate is in contact with the fishermen - who are reported to be in good health.

The MEA has also informed that in Iran over 6000 Indian nationals - including 1100 piligrims from Union Territory of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra are there. Moreover, about 1000 fishermen are also reported to be in Iran from Tamil nadu, Kerala and Gujarat and 300 students from Kashmir. Efforts are being made to quickly evacuate the Indians from Iran , after testing them.

MEA on Indians in Iran amid Coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday, MEA has said that it cannot confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19. But it added that every care is being taken by government of Iran to ensure theri safety. "The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission," said Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary, MEA.

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 2,00,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 8010 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the WHO declaring Europe as the 'epicenter'.