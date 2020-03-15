Coronavirus Outbreak: Ekta Kapoor-Richa Chadha Disagree Over 'politicisation' Of Pandemic

While the states are taking all efforts to curb the coronavirus, even the citizens have a duty to adhere to the advisories. On one hand, those who have not yet tested positive have been wearing masks and ensuring personal hygiene to be protected from being diagnosed, some suspects of the virus have been making headlines for running away from the hospitals before tests. A post on the latter category of people became a point of debate between celebrities on Twitter.

Aditi Mittal took to Twitter to claim that people running away from hospitals and medical authorities was the ‘best indicator’ of the ‘relationship and trust’ that the average Indian citizen had with the states and Central government.

Here’s the post

All these people running away from hospitals and medical authorities in India when they have symptoms of #Covid19 is the best indicator of the relationship and trust that the average Indian citizen has with the state and government. — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) March 15, 2020

Richa Chadha agreed to the post and added that no one ‘condoned’ such behaviour.

Though no one condones this behaviour. https://t.co/lxY0EkjF5e — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Ekta Kapoor, however, disagreed over the statement and added that it was not the time to ‘politicise a pandemic’. The producer added that it was less to do about the authorities and more about ‘irresponsibility.’ She even said that patients won’t run away if they were rewarded for staying put.

I don’t agree! It’s not d time to politisize a pandemic !ths has less to do with d authorities that are risking their own lives ...n more to do with irresponsibility!wanna see if they would run if they were getting a reward!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

The actor, however, responded that she ‘can’t possibly politicise’ it since states are ruled by different parties and almost every state has reported cases. The Fukrey star agreed with Ekta that the patients were ‘irresponsible’ but asserted that she was not ‘making it up’ that it was due to a ‘general mistrust of authorities.’

Can’t possibly politicise this Ekta, cuz the political parties in each state are different, and people have been infected pan-India. Those who ran away, evaded quarantine are irresponsible, but if you ask them why, it’s a general mistrust of authorities. Not making this up. https://t.co/NbzhuqdJvp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Ekta, however, respected Richa's point of view and stated that fear and panic was responsible for it, and that one shouldn't buy it.

Fear n panic understood it’s still irresponsible! N no excuse is justified ! Ppl r scared n will blame fear on anything n anyone ! We shud b mature enough not to buy it ! Anyways respect ur point of view tho:) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

Richa shared another video where authorities at a hospital were playing with Holi, to convey her point. She added people don't choose government hospitals often, and that this pandemic was also an opportunity to focus on healthcare.

This is why its hard for the common man to trust “authorities”. 😊 we’re all in this together @ektarkapoor ... it’s the same as ppl not choosing fgovernment hospitals unless they HAVE to. This pandemic can also be an opportunity for us to focus on our healthcare infrastructure. https://t.co/Us6Wh9BaZj — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Producer Ajit Andhare was among the others who disagreed with Aditi Mittal’s post. He said it was not a ‘fair conclusion’ at all, while praising the efforts of the government in curbing the virus till now. He agreed that there should be more trust, while calling those who ran away the ‘villain’ in the story.

Thats not a fair conclusion at all. Whatever one's political views, affiliations, what the government has done so far are strong & proactive measures to flatten the spread curve far better than many western states. Thats why we are still stage 2. — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) March 15, 2020

You didnt, but balance of your story seems to suggest a trust defecit on account of what govt has done. Judging by their actions there should be more trust. Villian in this story are the guilty few who ran! On that i think we agree. — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to 107. There have been two deaths reported so far. Maharashtra leads with 32 cases.

