Coronavirus Outbreak: Ekta Kapoor-Richa Chadha Disagree Over 'politicisation' Of Pandemic

Bollywood News

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Ekta Kapoor and Richa Chadha disagreed over the 'politicisation' over Aditi Mittal's post on patients' lack of trust on authorities.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Ekta-Richa disagree over 'politicisation' on lack of trust on authority post

While the states are taking all efforts to curb the coronavirus, even the citizens have a duty to adhere to the advisories. On one hand, those who have not yet tested positive have been wearing masks and ensuring personal hygiene to be protected from being diagnosed, some suspects of the virus have been making headlines for running away from the hospitals before tests. A post on the latter category of people became a point of debate between celebrities on Twitter. 

READ: Seychelles Confirms First Cases Of Coronavirus

Aditi Mittal took to Twitter to claim that people running away from hospitals and medical authorities was the ‘best indicator’ of the ‘relationship and trust’ that the average Indian citizen had with the states and Central government. 

Here’s the post 

Richa Chadha agreed to the post and added that no one ‘condoned’ such behaviour. 

READ: Coronavirus: 218 Indians From Italy's Milan Land In Delhi, To Be Quarantined For 14 Days

Ekta Kapoor, however, disagreed over the statement and added that it was not the time to ‘politicise a pandemic’. The producer added that it was less to do about the authorities and more about ‘irresponsibility.’  She even said that patients won’t run away if they were rewarded for staying put. 

The actor, however, responded that she ‘can’t possibly politicise’ it since states are ruled by different parties and almost every state has reported cases. The Fukrey star agreed with Ekta that the patients were ‘irresponsible’ but asserted that she was not ‘making it up’ that it was due to a ‘general mistrust of authorities.’ 

Ekta, however, respected Richa's point of view and stated that fear and panic was responsible for it, and that one shouldn't buy it.

Richa shared another video where authorities at a hospital were playing with Holi, to convey her point. She added people don't choose government hospitals often, and that this pandemic was also an opportunity to focus on healthcare.

 

READ: Richa Chadha Becomes A Member Of The Advisory Board Of Women In Film And Television India

Producer Ajit Andhare was among the others who disagreed with Aditi Mittal’s post. He said it was not a ‘fair conclusion’ at all, while praising the efforts of the government in curbing the virus till now.  He agreed that there should be more trust, while calling those who ran away the ‘villain’ in the story. 

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to 107. There have been two deaths reported so far. Maharashtra leads with 32 cases. 

READ: Richa Chadha Is Appalled At ‘gaumutra Party’ To Prevent Coronavirus; Watch Video

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
