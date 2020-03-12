Richa Chadha Becomes A Member Of The Advisory Board Of Women In Film And Television India

Actor Richa Chadha has added another feather in her cap as she has been appointed as one of the members of the advisory board of the Indian for the Women in Film and Television Association (WIFT). Richa Chadha is all set to be a part of a group which is working towards gender equality in the industry.

There is currently a rise in the number of women-centric films and a colossal growth has been observed in the number of women donning the director's hat. The Women in Film and Television in India is associated with the global WIFT organisation that is based in Washington DC, USA.

It is also reported that there are over 55 chapters of the association across the globe. And India has been home to so many thriving film industries. And apart from Richa Chadha, there are many prominent members which also include Sonam Kapoor and Deepa Mehta, who is the member of WIFT Toronto.

The Woman in Film and Television Association in India is an open platform that supports women in the Film and Television Industry. Richa Chadha who has taken the oath to be a part of this prolific platform pledges to support women who have big dreams and no help them in the industry. She also said that she wants to increase the number of women working in the industry.

Richa Chadha talks about the development in the industry

In a recent interview, Richa Chadha revealed that she is not someone who has come from a filmy background and has struggled her way up. She also said that the industry is much more organised and safe to work compared to before and revealed that ‘there is much more to be done.’

She said that there is an impression that shows the industry is not safe for women as many in her family thought so when she joined therefore she wants to bring change in the society. Richa Chadha revealed that she has done some path-breaking films with talented actors. She also emphasised saying that it is important to create a ‘gender-neutral environment if we want to tell balanced stories, and even progress as a society.’

