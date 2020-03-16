Coronavirus Outbreak: Katrina Kaif Chills With Sis Isabella & Friends; Sunny Leone 'bored'

Katrina Kaif is spending quality time with friends and family at home in Mumbai as her upcoming film Sooryavanshi was postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has shared a few candid pictures with sister Isabella, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and another friend from their time together. Along with the pictures, Katrina also shared awareness tips for her fans on Instagram. She wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy.”

Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella

The picture shows Katrina in black gym wear while her sister Isabella is in a beige dress. The actor is seen leaning on Yasmin as she poses for the camera on her terrace.

Sunny Leone also shared a video from home where she looks bored while keeping indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak. She makes funny faces in front of the camera while trying to kill some time with a song playing in the background. “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!” she wrote in the caption.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered. Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

