Katrina Kaif Defends Rohit Shetty Against Trolls, Says His Comment Was 'misunderstood'

Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi has been constantly in headlines due to its power-packed trailer and star cast. As the movie is nearing its release date, it made it to headlines owing to a controversial statement made by Rohit Shetty in an interview against Katrina Kaif, who is the leading lady in the movie. The actor reportedly told a media portal that when Kartina asked for a retake of a scene (as she was blinking in the scene) which included all the three male stars along with her in the same frame, he told her that with those three male actors, no one would notice her anyway.

Read | Katrina Kaif Fans Start An Angry Trend Against Her 'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty

Katrina's fans came in her support

This stirred a storm among the actor’s fans who started a trending hashtag against the director and regarded the comments as derogatory and shameful. As the hashtag started trending on social media and the news sent a jolt among Katrina’s fans, she broke her silence on the entire issue and tried to pacify the situation.

Read | Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt And Other B'wood Celebs Love Gingham Print, Here's Proof

Katrina Kaif defended Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle and shared her point of view on the same and defended Rohit Shetty as she stated that she feels that the comment made by Rohit Shetty has been taken out of context and has been entirely misunderstood. She further added to her comment that what was reported was not the entire statement made by him. She also told her fans that she had mentioned to Rohit that in the particular shot she was blinking and asked if they should retake it, to which Rohit had replied that there are four actors together in the frame with a bomb blast happening at the back and no one will notice her ‘blinking’. Katrina also revealed to her fans that in spite of that, they did take another shot and that she shares a warn and healthy friendship with the director.

Read | 'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty Says 'commercial Films Are Dying'; Reveals Why

Read | Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In Florals In Her Latest Shoot; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.