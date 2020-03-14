Katrina Kaif Sends Rohit Shetty 'All The Love' Amid Rumours Of Rift

Amid rumours of rift between Katrina Kaif and her Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty regarding a statement that the director made for the actor, the Bharat actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for the director. Check out the story posted by her below.

The cause of the 'rumoured rift' between Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty

As the trailer of the upcoming film, Sooryavanshi released, it broke the internet as the fans were intrigued to watch the film after seeing the power-packed trailer. The trailer looked promising and that is all media portals were talking about until Rohit Shetty revealed a behind the camera incident in front of a media portal. Rohit Shetty told a media portal that after shooting a scene which had Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, all in the same frame, Katrina came to him and asked if they could re-shoot the scene as she was blinking in the scene.

To this Rohit Shetty told her that no one would see her blinking as their focus would be on the male cast and the other effects in the frame. Reportedly, Katrina was shocked on hearing such a remark and this statement angered the fans of the female actor. This led to the fans sending hate to the film director and Katrina herself had to break silence on this matter and clarify that the incident reported in the media portal was not entirely true. Katrina told her fans that after she asked Rohit to reshoot the scene, the team took another shot and she even assured her fans that her friendship with Rohit Shetty was intact.

