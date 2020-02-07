Sobhita Dhulipala's Film 'Sitara' Shooting Schedule Pushed Due To Coronavirus Scare

The Coronavirus outbreak in Kerala has reportedly affected the shoot schedule of Sobhita Dhulipala's next movie Sitara. According to the reports, the makers of the film have planned to push the first schedule by a few days. The forthcoming movie, starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, is reportedly directed by Vandana Kataria and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. Director Vandana Kataria recently engaged in a chat with a leading online portal, where she revealed the reason for such a drastic step.

The shooting of Sobhita Dhulipala's next movie stalled due to coronavirus in Kerala

In the interview published on an online portal, the director revealed that the health of all crew members was first on her list. And looking at the upheaval in Kerala, the makers decided to return to the city to avoid any casualties. The director further revealed that they also have Plan B in place. She said if things do not work out the way they have planned, they will go ahead with Plan B. The forthcoming movie features Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara, a young and feisty girl, who discovers her flaws and works towards redeeming herself.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has reportedly airlifted a total of 647 Indians from Wuhan, China, from where the virus started spreading, and have reportedly placed them in quarantines. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has revised the travel advisory and is monitoring the list of Indian travellers, who might be a affected by the deadly virus. According to reports, the first Indian patient of coronavirus was from Kerala. As the count of the affected has increased to three, the Government officials and higher authorities are taking all measures to tackle the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is reportedly completing the last schedule of Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead, will reportedly narrate the real-life story of Sukumaran Kurup. According to reports, Sukumaran Kurup was one of the notorious criminals of Kerala, who staged his death for ulterior motives. Interestingly, the movie will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.



