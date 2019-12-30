Sobhita Dhulipala's Views On Trauma Post Miscarriage Is What Everyone Should Read!

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala gained popularity by acting in web series such as Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood. The actor will be seen again in a web film, Ghost Stories, that will stream on OTT platform, Netflix. Sobhita will be seen in the part directed by Anurag Kashyap. She plays a traumatised pregnant women in the movie. She talked about miscarriage and trauma that comes with it. Read to know more.

Sobhita Dhulipala on society's view on miscarriage

During an interview with a daily, Sobhita Dhulipala opened about the issue. She said that it is an exciting story and she knows that it is a reality for so many people. It is a very intimate and a very internal feeling yet very universal. Sobhita expressed that when a woman loses a child -- that is if a miscarriage happens -- she goes through a trauma. On top of that, her upbringing and social conditioning makes her apologetic about her existence for the rest of her life. She stated that if a woman fails to give birth, society looks at her as if she is not woman enough -- as if she does not deserve the life she has. It is not a reality for one section of society, it is universal, Sobhita concludes.

Sobhita added that she has no first-hand experience of parenthood or miscarriage but she has seen people who have gone into depression after a miscarriage, and how society makes it worse for them to deal with the trauma. They turn it into a taboo, there is shame attached to it.

On working with Anurag Kashyap

This is the second time when Sobhita and Anurag will be working together. Raman Raghav 2.0 was their first-ever collaboration. Talking about the same, she said that the best part of working with Anurag is he does not direct his actors too much. Even in her first film, she largely played the character the way she interpreted it after reading the script. She said that Anurag was there to guide her which is needed because he as the director sees the broader perspective while she was focussed on her contribution and that is empowering.

