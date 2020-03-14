Coronavirus: Shweta Pandit quarantined in Italy, Mohan sisters update post return from Aus

The coronavirus has created a scare across the world, reaching almost all the continents. The Indian government and the states are taking all possible steps to keep the citizens safe, be it suspending visas or ordering the closure of educational institutions, theatres, among others. While that is for the citizens in India, there are also those Indians who were abroad in the last few days.

Some celebrities of the film industry updated their fans over their recent visits to other countries. Shweta Pandit has revealed that she and her family have been quarantined in Italy.

The singer had posted on Wednesday that safety was at its ‘peak’ as she was quarantined. In another post on Thursday, she shared pictures of her recent trip, calling Italy her ‘beautiful second home’ that has been a ‘braveheart fighting the pandemic’. The singer, known for work in Bollywood and South films for almost two decades, added that there were quarantined in Tuscany while praising the country for not leaving any stone unturned for everyone’s safety.

On Saturday, she wrote that it was a ‘bittersweet feeling’ for her to see monuments that host millions of people to be empty.

Here are the posts

Quarantined in Italy 🇮🇹 safety at its peak — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 11, 2020

My beautiful 2nd home Italy 🇮🇹 has been a braveheart fighting the pandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak My family and i are currently in Tuscany, #Quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again #CoronaVirusUpdate #lockdown #SafetyFirst 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IhqynDLfIr — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 13, 2020

Never felt #Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling #Quarantined #CoronaVirusUpdate #SafetyFirst #Covid_19 #italylockdown 🇮🇹 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 14, 2020

Salim Merchant was among those who sent his wishes for her health.

Hope you’re well Shweta! Stay safe & be well ❤️ — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) March 14, 2020

Italy is the second-most affected country in the coronavirus outbreak after China, with over 17,000 cases and deaths of over 1,200 people.

Meanwhile, another singer Neeti Mohan recently returned from Australia. Neeti, along with her sisters, Shakti and Mukti, who are dancers, and actor-husband, Nihar Pandya, informed their fans of their safety.

The stars shared how they had to cut short their trip amid the pandemic and shared how it was ‘best to be back home.’ Neeti added that it was important to be ‘responsible’ and that ‘prevention was better than cure,’ something they did by regularly washing their hands. Urging everyone to be safe, she said, ‘this too shall pass soon.’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among those who are quarantined in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. The star couple had announced the news in a positive way on Twitter. The country down under has reported three deaths and close to 200 cases.

