Sonu Sood Describes Rising Coronavirus Scepticism In Ghalib Style Couplet, Netizens Agree

Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to flaunt his poetic talents amid the lockdown imposed by the Government as a precaution for the growing Coronavirus scare. The Dabangg antagonist penned a rather hilarious couplet in the style of prominent Persian poet Ghalib highlighting the plight of every citizen around the world. He tweeted the lines which describe the fear and scepticism that is prevalent all around the world at present.

Have a look:

बड़ी तन्हा सी बेपरवाह गुजर रही थी जिंदगी ग़ालिब,

अब ये आलम है कि एक छींक भी आ जाये तो दुनिया गौर से देखती है. 😤😳🥵🤬 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 14, 2020

(Life had been isolated and carefree, Ghalib

Now, times are such that even a sneeze gets a glare from the world)

Read | Sonu Sood reunites with Akshay Kumar for 'Prithviraj', hopes to recreate magic onscreen

Bollywood celebrities have been posting different advisories and precautions amid the ongoing scare of the deadly Coronavirus across the globe. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and many others have shared their concerns through their social media accounts. Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan, in fact, shared an alternative to the frenzy of the virus and suggested a staycation to her fans through her Instagram account.

Have a look:

Read | Sonu Sood regrets not being a part of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Read here

The Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees, and global events have been postponed.

Read | Sonu Sood to be part of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film

Read | Sonu Sood thanks hospital staff for treating his milkman’s son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.