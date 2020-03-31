Alia Bhatt Pledges Contribution To PM-CARES & Maharashtra Covid Funds; Hails Frontliners

The celebrities of the film industry have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to come out and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of cases continue to go up while the nation tries to contain the outbreak through the ongoing lockdown, more and more stars are also coming ahead and contributing to the various relief funds. After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, the latest celebrity to pledge a contribution is Alia Bhatt.

READ: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Pledge Donations To PM-CARES, CM Relief Fund

In a post on social media, the actor shared that the central and state governments were ‘working tirelessly’ during a ‘great time of difficulty’ to battle the pandemic. The Udta Punjab star saluted the efforts of all those at the frontlines, who were putting themselves at risk to keep the citizens of the country safe. The 27-year-old announced that she is pledging contributions, not just to the PM-CARES, a relief fund specifically created by the PM, but also to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund.

READ:Andhra Pradesh Governer Donates One Month Salary To PM CARES Fund, 1 Lakh To State Relief

Alia also urged her fans and followers to ‘stay home, stay safe, save lives’ along with a hashtag.

Here’s the post

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan had also pledged contributions to the PM CARES fund. While Vicky promised to donate Rs 1 crore, Sara pledged an undisclosed amount for the relief efforts.

Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund, Kartik Aaryan has pledged Rs 1 crore, while Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and many others announced the amounts they were donating.

Numerous others like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar also pledged to contribute but did not disclose the amount they were pledging.

READ: Reliance Industries Donates Rs. 500 Crores To PM-CARES Fund As India Battles Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone past 1200. In all, 32 deaths have also been reported. India is seeking to control the spread of the pandemic with a lockdown, that lasts till April 14.

READ: L&T Donates Rs 150 Cr To PM-CARES Fund; Undertakes Initiatives As India Battles COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.