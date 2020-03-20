Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Imposes Section 144 To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday enforced Section 144 in order to prevent the gathering of people and thus break the contact chain to stop community transmission of the coronavirus. He added that sufficient supplies including medicine and ration will be provided.

Baghel takes measures to stop the spread of the virus

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा देश को दिया गया संदेश महत्वपूर्ण है।



मैं छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश की तरफ से केंद्र सरकार एवं प्रधानमंत्री जी को विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि COVID-19 संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए उनके द्वारा उठाए और सुझाए गए प्रत्येक कदम का हम सब समर्थन करेंगे।



जय हिंद🇮🇳 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 19, 2020

CM Baghel also held a meeting with the State Disaster Relief Authority held at his residence and has instructed all the District Collectors and Superintendent of Police via video conferencing on the steps that have to be taken to combat the spread of the virus.

All spas, beauty parlours, malls, departmental stores, swimming pools, libraries, coaching centres, and other public places have been closed with immediate effect. Board exams in the State have also been postponed.

Multiple States across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have shut down places where a large number of people can gather. Firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose employees to the virus.

The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation on the virus and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

Globally, around 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

