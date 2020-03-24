Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post after COVID-19 tweet flak; Mohanlal also believed it

Did many citizens believe that clapping and banging utensils and other objects at 5 PM on Sunday help in the killing of coronavirus? When some of the major names of the country can believe it, it won’t be a surprise if more Indians fell for it. Amitabh Bachchan was one of those who deleted his ‘WhatsApp forward’ message after receiving flak for claiming ‘clapping shankh vibrations’ could ‘destroy’ virus potency.

The veteran shared a cryptic post following the row, the next day, on how being afraid of things going wrong was not the way to make things go right.

Here's the tweet

T 3480 -"We literally have to remind ourself all the time, that being afraid of things going wrong isn't the way to make things go right. " ~ Ef Kv



हमें अपने को,याद दिलाना होगा हर बार,की, इस डर के साथ रहना की ,हर चीज़ तो ग़लत होने वाली है, से बात सही नहीं होने वाली ! ~ अ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2020

Many netizens drew a parallel with his earlier deleted tweet. One replied that he shouldn’t have deleted the earlier tweet as it was ‘good.’ Big B had written that ‘Amavasya’ was the ‘darkest day of month’, so a user asked if it was not going to save us from coronavirus. One wrote that nothing was going to get right with Whatsapp forwards.

Whatsapp Forward se bhi kuch bhi sahi nahi hone vala 😹😹 — Babu Rao (@aslibabubhaiya) March 24, 2020

So u mean to say amavasi not going to save us 🤔🤔 — Sojan™ (@sojanjs) March 24, 2020

ApKo apna pichla tweet nahi delete karna chahiye tha .That was a good one — Proud Indian (@IndiaModifying) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was not the only one to fall for it. His Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag co-star Mohanlal too believed it. The Malayalam superstar was quoted as saying in an interview that the sound produced by clapping was like a ‘mantram’(chant) that could destroy bacteria and viruses.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check team has cleared that the vibration by clapping together does not ‘destroy’ coronavirus infection.

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was seen along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta, and grandchildren Navya and Aaradhya at his terrace during the five minutes of tribute for essential services workers battling against COVID-19. Numerous other stars also joined in similarly.

Meanwhile, more and more COVID-19 cases are being detected in India. Nine have lost their lives, while the cases have crossed the 500-mark.

