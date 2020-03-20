Did Mammootty Foresee Mohanlal's Stardom During His Struggling Days?

Mammootty and Mohanlal are considered to be two of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry. A recent media report reveals that Mammootty during the 80s had predicted Mohanlal's trajectory in movies to actor-director Sreenivasan, which he confirmed at a television show. Mammootty debuted in the Malayalam industry as a leading man with K.G. George's Mela. Meanwhile, Mohanlal debuted as an antagonist in Fazil's Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Also Read | 'Shylock' Box Office Update: Mammootty Starrer Still Going Strong

Mammootty had foreseen Mohanlal's stardom

As per a report, on the sets of a television show, actor-director Sreenivasan revealed that during Mohanlal's struggling days, Mammootty had predicted that he would turn out to be a superstar. He revealed that it was during a casual meeting at a hotel in Kerala when Mammootty expressed his views on Mohanlal's career trajectory. Reports suggest that Mohanlal during his early days was often cast in the role of an antagonist. Reportedly, it was after 1986 movie Rajavinte Makan that Mohanlal attained stardom. Thereafter, the actor has featured in numerous hits.

Also Read | 'Shylock' Box Office Collection: The Mammootty Flick Has Been Dominating Since Day 1

Also Read | Manju Warrier Unveils Poster Of Her Next, Thanks Mammootty And Mohanlal In Heartfelt Post

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mammootty is gearing up for the release of One. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, Murali Gopy, among others. The Santosh Vishwanath is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare.

Besides the upcomer, Mammootty also has Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest. The upcoming Malayalam movie will feature Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Also Read | Veteran Malayalam Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan Hospitalised, In ICU With Ventilator Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.