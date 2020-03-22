Janta Curfew: Bachchan family, Deepika, Anil Kapoor, others laud heroes with applause

The celebrities of the film industry came out, as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on their balconies to honour the unsung heroes in the battle against COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and many other stars, who followed the Janta Curfew and remained at home, were among those who gave a shoutout to the essential services workers.

READ: Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag Shares 'special Yoga' To Maintain Social Distancing | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and his family came out on the terrace of his bungalow. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli and Shweta, were clicked.

READ: WATCH: How India United To Applaud Thunderously For Coronavirus Warriors On Janta Curfew

Ranveer Singh clicked the moment when Deepika Padukone was delightedly clapping, though he himself was not seen in the picture. He captioned it, “Thank you to our heroes.”

Anil Kapoor too was snapped and so was his niece Anshula Kapoor.

Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol too were spotted.

READ: PM Modi Salutes Indians For Following Janta Curfew, Advocates Embrace Of Social Distancing

Janta curfew

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

India participated in the Janta Curfew on Sunday to keep a check on the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world. PM had urged all the citizens to come out at their balconies and terraces to give a shoutout to the heroes who have been battling the pandemic like doctors, nurses and other medical workers, as well all others like police, armed forces, employees of travel industry, and more. People did so by clapping, playing an instrument, banging an object and more.

India has witnessed over 300 cases of COVID-19 and five persons have lost their lives.

READ: Janta Curfew: President Kovind & Family Step Out To Applaud Efforts Of Medical Officials

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.