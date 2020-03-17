Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Shwetdi' With An Adorable Bachchan Family Throwback Photo

Abhishek Bachchan has the sweetest wish for his sister Shweta Nanda on her 46th birthday on Tuesday. The Manmarziyan actor posted an old picture of his family where Shweta and Abhishek can be seen as toddlers posing with their parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek captioned the post by wishing his sister as he said, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi!

Have the best year.". He added as he poked fun at his sister for her clothes in the picture, "Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Love you. 🤗".

Have a look:

The adorable throwback picture garnered love from the netizens as likes and comments started pouring in. Shweta Nanda was quick to reply to her little brother as she commented, "Love you Numpsey - 💋💋" on the post. Netizens have also like the post for it is one of the rare pictures which has all four Bachchans together.

Earlier last month, on the occasion of Abhishek's birthday, Shweta had posted an equally adorable throwback picture pulled from the archives. The black and white photo featured the siblings with a bicycle. She captioned the post with the words, "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two ♥️🎂"

Have a look:

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

The Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actor will be seen next in director Diya Ghosh's film Bob Biswas which is based on the bespectacled assassin from Sujoy Ghosh's film Kahaani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in one of the stories in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo. Abhishek will also be seen in stockbroker Harshad Mehta biopic The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati.

