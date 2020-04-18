From Shraddha Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal; How Celebs Are Celebrating Nature Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus breakdown, everyone is urged to stay at home to contain the spread of the pandemic. The governments around the globe have imposed lockdown and asked people to practice self-quarantine. This surely is a tough time for the human race. However, the lockdown seems to be helping revive nature in more ways than one.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, as humans are practicing self-isolation and avoiding public gatherings, the sight of birds in areas where have become prominent. Check out some Instagram posts by famous celebrities celebrating nature, amidst coronavirus lockdown.

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor shared two videos on Instagram showing off the natural beauty around her. In one video, she relaxes under the open sky with birds breathing easy. In the second video, various birds can be seen on her window. Shraddha Kapoor feeds these birds as they chill on her window shutter. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor

Here, Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful picture of a lake filled with swans. She expressed her dedication and concern towards nature saying Let’s appreciate the beauty, ferocity and the incredible strength of nature and bow down to it. This is the time to introspect , to analyse and be mindful of who we have become. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post.

Vicky Kaushal

The URI actor Vicky Kaushal shared a snapshot of an eagle chilling next to his window. The eagle sat there like a boss. Vicky Kaushal captioned the Instagram post as This beauty chilling right outside our window today... could be wondering “what’s wrong with humans these days?” or may be “Thank God, they finally got it right!” 🤷🏼‍♂️ 📸: Neighbour. Check out the post uploaded by Vicky Kaushal.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram to share a short video where one can see some beautiful birds sitting on the branches and chirping their hearts out. The video was taken from Dia Mirza’s residence. Along with the video, she also shared a lovely note telling fans about how that was her window to life.

